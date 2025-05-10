Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulf at Kandivali’s Bonanza Industrial Estate , No Casualties Reported

Major blaze erupted in Kandivli's Bonanza Industrial estate first floor on Saturday morning. Fire brigade team brought down the blaze and no injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed the fire officials.

A fire erupted at a ground-plus-two storey industrial estate on Ashok Chakravarti Road, Kandivali (W) at 7:00 am on Saturday. Initially a Level-I fire (declared at 7:06 am), it was upgraded to Level-II by 7:33 am. Firefighters contained the fire by 12:47 pm and extinguished it completely by 3:15 pm.

Officials stated that because the fire occurred before business hours, no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.