Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs 3rd Floor of Patel Mansion in Grant Road

Fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey building in south Mumbai on Saturday, January 18. The fire broke out in a house in the Patel Mansion building on Topiwala Lane in the Grant Road area around 11 am, reported news agency PTI.

It was a Level 1 fire and was doused at 12.55 pm, the officials said, adding nobody was injured in the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far.f

After receiving the information, local police and fire brigades reached the spot and worked to douse the raging blaze. More details awaited.