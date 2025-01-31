Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Third an Fourth Floor of Kailash Plaza Building in Ghatkopar (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of the Kailash Plaza Building situated in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East area on Friday morning, January 31. According to the Mumbai Fire Bridge department, the fire was declared level 1.

Reporting the incident by local people, five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and were working to douse the blaze. As per the initial report, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out on the 3rd and 4th floors of Kailash Plaza Building in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on January 31, 2025. Five fire brigade vehicles were mobilized, and the fire was declared Level-1. No injuries have been reported pic.twitter.com/Xl2NjPeA0f — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows fire bridge vehicles parked, and firefighters were seen climbing the ladder which is used to reach the upper floor to douse the blaze.