Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out Under Byculla Bridge, Hampers Visibility

A fire broke out on Friday morning, November 21, in scrap material stored under the Byculla bridge in Mumbai. The incident was reported by a passerby on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). It is said that the blaze was reported in a scrap on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, which is opposite the Byculla police station.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the emergency call at 10.02 am and promptly reached the spot to tackle the blaze. The fire was extinguished by 10.14 am.

@richapintoi



Hey Mam Any Information What Happened Near Byculla Station.



This video I captured pic.twitter.com/Q7p7WZ1eNq — Rubail Shaikh (@Rubailshaikh) November 21, 2025

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident, and vehicular traffic was restored to normal on the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A video shared by a passerby shows huge smoke in the air, lowering the visibility on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Byculla. It is learned that the video was recorded from a running car through a mobile phone.

Also Read | Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out at LIG Colony in Kurla West After Gas Pipeline Bursts (Watch Video).

Earlier, a fire broke out near LIG Colony in Kurla West due to gas pipeline damage. The incident occurred on November 19 at the Mubarak building. The blaze triggered panic among locals in the area. The fire was reported at around 1.20 pm on the ground floor of the four-storey residential building.

At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot by the Mumbai Fire Brigade after receiving the information. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. According to reports, a gas pipeline burst due to excavation work from a JCB machine. As soon as the pipeline was hit, the gas started coming out rapidly and within seconds, a blaze erupted.