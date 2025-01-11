Mumbai Fire Brigade Upgrades Fleet with 64-Meter Turntable Ladders for High-Rise Safety

To improve rescue operations during skyscraper fires, the Municipal Corporation has started a tender process to acquire four turntable ladders. Each ladder will be 64 meters tall and able to reach over 21 floors, enhancing the fire brigade's capabilities. Currently, the fleet consists of two German-made turntable ladders, each capable of rescuing 16 people at once.

Compared to other municipalities in the country, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The brigade boasts a digital mobile radio system, a fire-extinguishing robot, a hydraulic platform ladder reaching up to 90 meters, an articulated water tower for hazardous materials, rapid response vehicles, breathing masks, and two turntable ladders.

Design, Construction, and Maintenance

The new turntable ladders will enable the fire brigade to reach heights beyond the 21st floor using an integrated elevator system. The installation time for the new ladders will be reduced by five to seven minutes compared to the older models. Through this tender, a contract for the design, construction, and five-year maintenance of the turntable ladders will be awarded.

Features of the Turntable Ladder

The new turntable ladders will come equipped with several features, including: Space for stretchers and wheelchairs A modern lift integrated into the ladder The capability to function as a crane Utilization as a light tower LED lights to assist in low-light conditions

Enhanced Efficiency

Traditional fire department ladders weigh 200 kg and require four personnel to lift, making mobility a challenge. The newly introduced ladder vehicle will provide both firefighting and safe evacuation capabilities quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the new ladders are designed for easy installation, aligning with the fire brigade's operational needs.