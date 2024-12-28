Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze at Sakinaka Plastic Godown, Over 10 Fire Engines Deployed

A major fire broke out at a plastic materials godown in Kurla on Saturday morning. More than 10 fire engines were dispatched to the site to extinguish the blaze. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, no injuries have been reported.

According to the Disaster Control unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was reported around 6:00 AM on December 28, 2024. The blaze is confined to scrapped and plastic materials stored in the godown, which spans an area of approximately 1,000 x 500 square feet, encompassing the ground floor and part of a one-story structure. Ten small hose lines are currently in operation to bring the fire under control.

The godown is at Wajid Ali Compound, India Market, Khairani Road, Sakinaka, Kurla (W). At 7:41 AM, the Mumbai Fire Brigade classified it as a Level 3 fire. At present, a deputy chief fire officer, 11 fire engines, and an ambulance are on-site to manage the situation.