Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Shop in Oshiwara, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A significant fire broke out on Sunday morning in a commercial unit located in Adarsh Nagar, within the Oshiwara area of Andheri, Mumbai. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. and was largely restricted to a shop situated in the premises. In a matter of minutes, thick black smoke and flames overwhelmed the shop, drawing attention from nearby residents and people passing through the area.

Footage Goes Viral

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a shop in Adarsh Nagar. Three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/LL7CO3gU3I — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2025

Intense visuals from the scene quickly circulated on social media, capturing towering flames and heavy smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters responded swiftly, deploying three engines from the Mumbai Fire Brigade to contain the blaze. Emergency crews acted promptly to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring establishments within the commercial complex. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported. However, the affected shop sustained extensive damage due to the severity of the fire.