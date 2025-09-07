Mumbai Fire: One Woman Dead, 18 Injured in Blaze at 24-Storey Building in Dahisar (VIDEO)

Mumbai Fire: One Woman Dead, 18 Injured in Blaze at 24-Storey Building in Dahisar (VIDEO)

Mumbai Fire News: A woman died, and 18 others were injured after a fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Dahisar East on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The blaze started around 3 p.m. on the seventh floor of the New Janakalyan Society in Shanti Nagar. A preliminary probe by the Fire Department suggests it began in the basement due to a faulty electric wire and spread upward through the building’s electrical duct.

The fire was classified as Level 2 and continued to burn late into the evening. Seven fire engines and several emergency vehicles were deployed. Heavy smoke filled the high-rise, making it difficult for firefighters to reach affected areas.

Rescue teams evacuated 36 residents and moved them to nearby hospitals. At Rohit Hospital, one woman died from her injuries while a differently-abled girl remained in critical condition. Five others were under treatment. At Northern Care Hospital, a four-year-old boy was reported to be in serious condition. Other patients were admitted to Pragati and Shatabdi hospitals.

