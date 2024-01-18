Mumbai Fire Woes Escalate: 13 Thousand Instances of Fires in Three Years 

Mumbai has been grappling with a rising tide of fire incidents. With its dense concentration of buildings, businesses, and factories, the city faces a heightened risk of infernos. Sadly, the past few years have witnessed a disturbing increase in such incidents, casting a shadow over the city's vibrancy. Mumbaikars witnessed 13 thousand instances of fire in just three previous years. In 2023 alone the instances have increased by 7 percent, compared to previous years. 65 people lost their lives in the fire accidents.



The incident at Goregaon's Jaybhavani SRA building last October brought about the issue of fire safety to the forefront. Despite strengthening fire safety protocols, Mumbai had witnessed fires at 17 places across the city, leaving 32 injured and 4 dead.



Fueling the Flames: Reasons for Fire Outbreaks

Several factors contribute to Mumbai's fire woes. Chief among them are:

Substandard Wiring: Aging infrastructure and shoddy electrical work plague numerous buildings, with faulty wiring posing a prime risk of short circuits and subsequent fires. This accounts for 80% of the fires.

Debris Accumulation: Stairwells, rooftops, and open spaces often become dumping grounds for discarded materials, creating fuel for potential infernos. Goregaon's Jay Bhavani building's parking lot had a big bag containing cotton which became the main reason for the fire.

Illegal Cylinder Hoarding: Unregulated storage of cooking gas cylinders in residential spaces further escalates the danger, putting occupants at immediate risk.

Towering Challenge: As Mumbai's skyline climbs ever higher, extinguishing blazes in ultra-tall structures presents a formidable challenge. Inadequate or dysfunctional fire-fighting equipment within these edifices compounds the danger.

Combating the Inferno: Need for Proactive Measures

New Fire Stations

The fire brigade currently has 438 drivers, 300 officers, and others in its fleet. Mumbai has 34 big and 19 small fire stations. 5 big and one small fire stations are slated to be built in the coming years.



Diwali Delights, Fire Precautions:

The festive season of Diwali, known for its dazzling lights and lively celebrations, also witnesses a spike in fire incidents. Compared to 2021, instances of fire incidents have increased in 2023. 2023 witnessed 4 thousand 721 instances. The year claimed 33 lives leaving 290 injured. The Diwali from 2023 witnessed around 655 small and large fires.



