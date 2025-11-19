Mumbai: Flight Operations To Be Temporarily Suspended at CSMIA on November 20 - Here’s Why

Flight operations will be shut for six hours at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on November 20. The airport’s flight operations will be halted because of the annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. Both runways of the airport, the primary (09/27) and secondary (14/32) will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm on November 20. No take-offs or landings of planes will be allowed during this time. The airport issued an advisory earlier this month to notify the passengers so that they can plan their travel accordingly. In the notification, it highlighted that the closure is part of essential infrastructure maintenance to make sure everything runs smoothly regularly and to ensure safety, reliability, and alignment with international aviation standards.

In a post on X, Mumbai airport said, “CSMIA will observe a scheduled runway closure on 20 November 2025 between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs IST for annual post-monsoon maintenance. Thank you for your support as we continue to prioritise safe and efficient operations.”

During the scheduled maintenance window, specialised engineering and airside teams will conduct comprehensive inspections of the runway surfaces, examining both micro and macro structural components that gradually deteriorate due to constant aircraft operations. CSMIA, recognised as one of the world’s busiest single-runway airports, handles nearly 900 flights daily. The airport covers approximately 1,033 acres and features extensive airside infrastructure, including an intricate network of runways, taxiways and aircraft aprons.

Airport authorities had sent a notification called Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) six months in advance to all the airlines and other stakeholders. This notice is sent in advance as the airlines can manage their schedule and plan around shutdown.