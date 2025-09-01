Mumbai: Four Arrested for Cheating Infrastructure Company With Fake Rs 38 Crore Bank Guarantee in Bangalore Railway Tender

Charkop police have arrested four men for duping a reputed infrastructure firm by providing bogus bank guarantees worth ₹38 crore in connection with a Bangalore railway tender. The arrested accused have been identified as Ashishkumar Singh, Harichandra Tiwari, Hemant Joshi, and Sam D’Souza.

According to police, the accused conspired with others, including Jay Doshi and Brijesh Bhutta, to cheat a private Infrastructure company. The investigation revealed that the accused siphoned off ₹4.32 crore taken from the company under the pretext of arranging a genuine bank guarantee for a railway project.

Nitin Desai, Public Relations Officer of the company, lodged the complaint. Complainant, a firm with over two decades of experience in government contracts, had recently secured a Bangalore railway cross-line project which required a bank guarantee of ₹34 crore. However, the company had already exhausted its BG (bank guarantee) limit in a private bank.

Company consultant Suresh H. was introduced to Jay Doshi, who claimed he could arrange the required guarantee. Doshi demanded a commission of ₹4.5 crore and assured that his associate Brijesh Bhutta would arrange the BG through a Pune-based bank. Between June and August 2025, the company transferred ₹4.32 crore to Doshi in phases.

Subsequently, Doshi and Bhutta handed over documents showing two bank guarantees worth ₹23.66 crore and ₹14.95 crore, purportedly issued by banks in Mira Road and Pune. The documents bore seals and signatures of bank officials.

However, company staffers grew suspicious and verified the documents directly with the banks. Both managers categorically denied issuing such guarantees, confirming the documents were forged.

Based on Desai’s complaint, Charkop police registered a case on August 25 under sections 61, 340(2), 338, 336(3), 318(4), 316(5), and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all accused.

Following the FIR, police nabbed Singh from Mulund, Tiwari from Siturgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Joshi from Malad, and D’Souza from Bandra. They were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody.

Police sources said efforts are underway to trace main conspirators Jay Doshi and Brijesh Bhutta, who remain absconding.