Mumbai: Fraudster Posing as MP's PA Dupes Bademiya Restaurant Owner of Rs 12 Lakh, Case Registered

Bademiya restaurant owner Jamal Mohammed Yasin Shaikh has filed an FIR against Suraj Kalav (30) for allegedly cheating him by ordering food worth lakhs in the name of getting him admission in the Government Law College, Churchgate. The accused, identifying himself as the PA of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction MP Arvind Sawant and later using the names of MLA Milind Narvekar and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, ordered food.

He ordered food worth two lakhs from the hotel and did not pay the bill. A police officer stated that the accused has defrauded the hotel owner of a total of Rs 12 lakhs. The police have registered an FIR under sections 204, 316(2), and 318(4) of the BNS and have arrested the accused, Suraj Kaval.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Mohite from Kalachowki Police Station informed that the accused has been arrested. According to the police, the accused ordered 200 plates of biryani from the famous Bademiya Restaurant in Colaba. Additionally, he committed fraud of Rs 12 lakhs under the pretense of securing admission to Government Law College. The police arrested the accused from Curry Road. The investigation revealed that the accused had defrauded many people by using the names of several prominent leaders. The accused has two cases registered at Shivaji Park Police Station and one at Vikhroli Police Station.

The accused took Rs 9.23 lakh from the restaurant owner in the name of admission and did not pay Rs 2.75 lakh for biryani.

The owner of Bademiya had previously delivered an order to Sawant's residence and received payment, which made him agreeable to sending the parcels again. Subsequently, Suraj ordered food multiple times in Lalbaug and Curry Road. Additionally, when Milind Narvekar won the MLC elections, Suraj ordered biryani for 200 people in Byculla, which included vegetarian and non-vegetarian biryani, and gulab jamun. Later, Suraj ordered biryani for 40 people again, with 40 plates of vegetarian and 40 plates of non-vegetarian biryani for a birthday celebration in the name of Samarth Gaurav in Meghwadi, Lalbaug.