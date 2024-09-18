Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Over 37,000 Ganesh Idols Immersed by 12 Noon on Anant Chaturdashi

On the final day of Ganpati idol immersion, known as Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai witnessed the immersion of over 37,000 idols across the city. The process continued until 12 noon on September 18, without any untoward incidents reported.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), by noon on September 18, a total of 37,208 idols had been immersed, including 6,089 from public mandals and 30,914 from households. In addition, 205 Gauri idols were also immersed as part of the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.

The immersion process took place across 69 natural sites and 204 artificial ponds. Notably, around 31% of the idols were immersed in artificial ponds. Of the total, 11,419 idols were immersed in these artificial ponds, including 599 from public mandals and 10,778 from households, along with 42 Gauri idols.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly practices during Ganeshotsav, the BMC implemented several initiatives. Approximately 15,000 officers and staff were deployed to manage the process, alongside 71 control rooms, 478 steel plates placed on beaches, and 43 German rafts designated for immersing smaller idols.

Safety measures included the deployment of 761 lifeguards and 48 motorboats at beaches. To manage the collection of offerings (Nirmalaya), 163 collection bins and 274 vehicles were provided. Importantly, no untoward incidents were reported during Tuesday’s immersion.

The BMC also set up 192 control rooms for coordination, 66 observation towers, and 72 welcome desks to ensure public safety. To address potential medical emergencies, 75 first-aid centers were established, supported by 67 ambulances. Additionally, 127 mobile toilets were made available for public use.

To further encourage eco-friendly practices, the BMC created 204 artificial ponds for idol immersion. Devotees could easily locate these ponds by scanning a QR code that provided information and Google Maps links, enhancing convenience and contributing to a more environmentally conscious Ganeshotsav.