Mumbai : Garlic Prices Soar to Rs 600 Per Kg in Retail Amid Supply Shortage, Highest in a Decade

The retail price of garlic has skyrocketed to an unprecedented Rs 600 per kilogram in some areas, marking a significant surge from Rs 400/kg just a fortnight ago. Traders at the APMC market in Vashi attribute the spike to limited supply, with only one or two vehicles of garlic arriving daily, insufficient to meet the demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The situation is expected to improve only after the arrival of a fresh crop, anticipated by the last week of February or early March. Currently, premium-quality garlic is selling for Rs 250 to Rs 400/kg in the wholesale market, while average-quality stock is dwindling.

Increased consumption during winter is also driving prices higher. Garlic, a staple ingredient in Indian kitchens, has become a luxury for many families. Ulwe resident Dineshwari Hirekhede shared her frustration, saying, "The price of garlic is more than many dry fruits."

Traders believe the supply shortage stems from reduced arrivals from major garlic-producing states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. They hope wholesale prices will stabilize in March when the new crop hits the market.

Market Insights

On Saturday, 50 tons of garlic arrived in Navi Mumbai’s wholesale markets, but the influx failed to stabilize prices.

Economic Impact

The continuous rise in garlic prices is reflective of broader inflationary trends in essential commodities, leaving middle-class and lower-income families to bear the brunt. Experts predict that unless there is an early arrival of fresh garlic or intervention in the supply chain, the trend will continue through December.