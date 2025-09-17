Mumbai: Girlfriend Booked for Abetment of Suicide After 22-Year-Old Boyfriend Hangs Himself in Govandi

The Shivajinagar Police have registered a case against a young woman, identified as Arhama Habibullah Ansari, in connection with the suicide of her 22-year-old boyfriend, Shoaib Tayyab Ali Syed. She has been accused of mentally and physically harassing him, repeatedly demanding money, expensive gifts, and pressuring him to live separately from his family. Unable to bear the pressure, Shoaib allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence.

According to police, Shoaib lived with his mother Toharabi Tayyab Ali Syed in Govandi’s Bainganwadi area. While his elder brother works as a driver, Shoaib was employed at a call centre in Belapur for the past two years. He was in a relationship with Arhama, who also resided in Bainganwadi with her mother and two sisters. Both families were aware of their relationship.

Police said that until June 2025, Shoaib used to hand over his salary at home, but later he stopped doing so. When questioned, he claimed that he had given money to a friend. In recent weeks, his mother noticed significant behavioural changes, but Shoaib refrained from sharing details.

On 10th September, after returning home from work around 9 pm, Shoaib withdrew ₹25,000 from an ATM and went to meet Arhama at Govandi railway station. Witnesses informed police that the couple had a quarrel at the station. Later, Shoaib handed over ₹25,000 to her and returned home, visibly distressed. Around 11:30 pm, he went to his room but did not respond when his mother called out. On checking through the window, she found him hanging.

The family, with neighbours’ help, rushed him to Noor Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Initially, Shivajinagar Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, during further inquiries, several disturbing details came to light.

Investigations revealed that Arhama had been persistently demanding money and luxury items from Shoaib. He had given her gold jewellery, expensive gifts, and nearly ₹3 lakh in cash. He had also supported her mother’s medical expenses. Sources said that Arhama allegedly pressured Shoaib to sever ties with his family and buy a separate house near her parents’ residence, even threatening to end their relationship if he refused.

Shoaib’s family alleged that he was mentally tortured, manipulated, and exploited for financial gains. Unable to withstand the harassment, he took the extreme step. Following a complaint by Shoaib’s mother, police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Arhama.

Police officials confirmed that further investigations are underway and that Arhama will be questioned soon. Action against her is expected after recording her statement.