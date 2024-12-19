Mumbai: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹1.25 Crore Misappropriated; Case Registered Against Employee

A shocking case of embezzlement has come to light, where gold jewellery worth approximately ₹1.25 crore was misappropriated, leading to fraud against a jeweller and his company. The LT Marg Police have registered a case of embezzlement and cheating against Sohail Balgar, an employee of the jeweller. A special operation has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused.

Avinash Rangrao Sardar, a resident of Belvali, Badlapur, works with Adira Gold, a jewellery wholesale company located in Mumbadevi’s Sheikh Memon Street. The company deals in wholesale gold jewellery distribution to jewellers. Recently, Vipul Thakkar, a jeweller, placed an order for gold jewellery with the company. On August 30, around 1,600 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹1.25 crore were dispatched for delivery to Vipul Thakkar’s office through the company's employee, Sohail Balgar. However, instead of delivering the jewellery, Sohail fled with it.

When Avinash Sardar became aware of the situation, he attempted to contact Sohail but received no response. Despite several attempts to reach out over four months, Sohail remained untraceable. Eventually, he switched off his mobile phone, raising further suspicion. It became evident that Sohail had misappropriated the jewellery, causing significant financial losses to the company.

Following instructions from his employer, Avinash Sardar lodged a formal complaint with the LT Marg Police against Sohail. After preliminary investigations, on December 17, the police registered a case of embezzlement and cheating against him.

Police investigations have revealed that Sohail may have fled to his native village. A special team is being dispatched to apprehend him soon, confirmed officials.

Further investigations are underway.