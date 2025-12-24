Mumbai: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹36 Lakh Stolen from Bank Locker in Andheri, Probe Underway

A shocking case of theft involving valuables kept in a bank locker has come to light in Mumbai’s Andheri West, raising serious concerns over the safety of bank lockers. Gold jewellery, coins and biscuits along with a gem-studded gold pendant collectively valued at around ₹36 lakh were allegedly stolen from a locker in a reputed bank. The present market value of the stolen items is said to be nearly ₹80 lakh.

Following a complaint, DN Nagar police have registered a case of house-breaking against unknown persons and initiated an investigation. Senior police officials have taken serious note of the incident and directed the Crime Branch to conduct a parallel probe.

The complainant, a 54-year-old businessman engaged in event management, currently resides in Shastrinagar, Andheri. Earlier, his family lived in the Juhu area, during which time he had opened a savings account at a bank on the Juhu–Versova Link Road. In 2013, as an old and premium customer of the bank, he was provided a locker facility free of cost. He was subsequently allotted locker number 1064.

Until February 2021, the complainant had stored gold coins, biscuits, a gem-studded gold pendant, gold chain, bangles, silver jewellery and important documents worth several lakhs in the locker. After the COVID-19 pandemic, his visits to the bank reduced, though he later resumed visiting the branch for routine transactions without checking the locker.

During this period, the bank had reportedly undertaken painting and renovation work in the locker room. As per the complainant, the bank failed to give any prior intimation regarding this work, due to which he did not remove his valuables or documents from the locker.

On September 4, 2023, the complainant visited the bank to access his locker, accompanied by the locker in-charge, identified as Sairaj. When the locker was opened using his key, he was shocked to find several valuables missing. These included two gold biscuits weighing 200 grams worth ₹12 lakh, two gold bangles weighing 80 grams worth ₹9 lakh, a gold chain weighing 60 grams worth ₹3.5 lakh, and a gem-studded gold pendant worth ₹1.5 lakh — totalling approximately ₹36 lakh.

Despite the bank assuring him that the locker had not been accessed by anyone else, the complainant lodged complaints with the bank and local police. Over the past two to two-and-a-half years, he had been following up with the bank regarding the theft but, due to work commitments, could not immediately pursue the matter with the police. Eventually, he approached DN Nagar police and filed a formal complaint against unknown persons.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case and stated that CCTV footage of the locker room prior to February 2023 will be examined. Police will also question all workers involved in painting and other renovation work carried out in the locker room.

The incident has created widespread fear among bank locker holders, with many questioning the security of valuables stored in bank lockers.