Mumbai: High-Speed BEST Bus Crash Claims Life of Pedestrian in Prabhadevi; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: A high-speed BEST bus rammed into a car parked on the roadside, resulting in the tragic death of a pedestrian. The incident took place on N.M. Joshi Marg in Prabhadevi, and the police have registered a case against the bus driver. He has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Dnyaneshwar Namdev Dighe, a resident of Kamgar Nagar in Prabhadevi. Dighe was in the business of making and selling kharwas (a traditional milk delicacy). The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday when Dighe was on his way to purchase kharwas. At that time, a speeding BEST bus collided with a stationary car near Vinayak Sadan Building on N.M. Joshi Marg and subsequently hit Dighe, who was walking on the footpath.

Dighe suffered severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Fortunately, passengers on the bus escaped unharmed. As soon as the authorities were informed of the accident, the N.M. Joshi Marg police arrived at the scene, arrested the bus driver, identified as Amin Sheikh, and registered a case against him. He was later released after being served a notice.

According to the police, the parked car was severely damaged in the collision. The car belonged to a man named Jain, who resides in Lodha Complex. Jain had parked the car on the roadside and had gone to buy milk when the accident occurred.

