Mumbai Hit-and Run Case: Mihir Shah Main Accused In Worli Accident Arrested From Shahapur

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case that occurred in Worli, has been arrested from Shahapur. The incident took place on July 7, 2024, on early Sunday morning at 5:30am. Mihir Shah (24), who was absconding since the incident was allegedly driving the BMW luxury car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area.

The BMW was found abandoned in Kala Nagar in Bandra East. According to police, Mihir Shah, 24, left his car there before fleeing in an auto-rickshaw. Rajrishi Bidawat also took an auto-rickshaw to Borivali. According to police, Mihir went to his girlfriend's house before absconding. The police are questioning her for giving refuge to the accused. Later, the police detained Rajesh Shah, as the car was registered in his name.

Rajrishi was also detained for questioning. Mihir Shah has been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life), 125-B (endangering life and personal safety), 238, 324(4) (committing mischief amounting to cause loss and damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita. He has also been charged under Sections 184, 134A, 134B, 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Before the car crash, Mihir also went to a pub with his friends. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the incident was very unfortunate and promised stern action against the guilty. "I have spoken to the police. Whoever it is, it will be looked into with an equal eye. No one will be spared. Strict legal action will be taken. Everyone is equal before the law", the Chief Minister said.



