Mumbai Hit And Run Case: Senior Citizen Critical After Being Hit by Speeding Motorbike on Sahar Road in Andheri East

Mumbai witnessed a tragic road accident on Sahar Road in the Andheri East area. A 78-year-old senior citizen, Mangilal Kothari, was critically injured after being hit by an unidentified speeding motorcyclist while crossing the road near Kol Dongri.

According to the Vile Parle police, Mangilal Kothari had been residing with his family in Kol Dongri, Andheri East, Mumbai, for the past 40 years. His family includes his wife, son Pravin Kothari, daughter-in-law, and grandson Mehul Kothari. Pravin Kothari runs a textile business named Manoj Textiles on Sahar Road, where Mangilal frequently helped.

On the evening of December 13, 2024, at around 8:10 PM, Mangilal left his son’s shop to head home. While crossing the road near ICICI Bank on Sahar Road, a speeding motorbike hit him. Witnesses say the motorcyclist fled the scene without stopping to help the injured senior citizen.

A local resident, Hasmukh, informed Pravin Kothari about the incident. Mangilal was rushed to Jeevan Vikas Hospital but was later transferred to CritiCare Hospital in Andheri East due to the severity of his injuries.

Doctors reported that Mangilal suffered serious head injuries, a fractured left leg, multiple injuries to his right hand, and bleeding from his right ear.

Pravin Kothari has filed a complaint against the unidentified motorcyclist, accusing him of reckless driving and fleeing the scene without offering help or informing the police.

Mangilal’s grandson, Mehul Kothari, told Lokmat Times that the bike involved was a high-speed sports bike and the rider was driving recklessly.

The Vile Parle police have registered a case and initiated a search for the motorcyclist. Authorities have also appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information or eyewitness accounts to come forward.

This unfortunate incident highlights the growing concerns over road safety and the importance of following traffic regulations. It also underscores the urgent need to ensure the safety of senior citizens on city roads.