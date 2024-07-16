Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Worli Accident Accused Mihir Shah Faces Additional Charges Under Motor Vehicle Act

The Worli police have added three sections against Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli accident case, under the Motor Vehicle Act. According to Worli police, these sections relate to the black filming on Mihir's car windows, the expiry of the car's Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and its insurance. Interestingly, despite the charges against Mihir for black film on his car windows, the police transported him to and from court in a private vehicle with similarly tinted windows.

Public Prosecutor Bharti Bhosale informed the court that Mihir Shah had evaded police capture for nearly 60 hours and has refused to provide any information about individuals who may have assisted him during this period.

Following the conclusion of Mihir Shah's police custody on Tuesday, Worli police presented him at the Sewri court and requested an extension of his police remand. However, the court decided to remand Mihir to judicial custody until July 30.

Police authorities told the court that they had recovered the clothing Mihir was wearing at the time of the accident in Worli, where he hit Kaveri Nakhwa with his BMW car. Following the incident, Mihir reportedly changed his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving his beard. They have recorded a statement from the barber in Nalasopara who performed these services, charging Mihir Rs 100 for the haircut and shave.

The police also informed the court of their intent to investigate who instructed Mihir to alter his appearance. They mentioned that Mihir had discarded the number plate of the car he used to flee, which remains unrecovered. Police authorities emphasized that Mihir has been uncooperative during their investigation.

On July 7, Mihir Shah collided with a scooter near Atria Mall in Worli using his BMW car, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa, who was dragged 1.5 kilometers. Her husband, Pradeep, sustained injuries in the accident. Mihir was arrested on July 9. Mihir is the son of Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in Maharashtra. Rajesh Shah was also detained after the incident but was subsequently released on bail. In connection with the case, police have also arrested Mihir's driver, Rajarshi Bidawat, who is currently in judicial custody.