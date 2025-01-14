Mumbai Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped at Knifepoint in Mankhurd, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident that has left the city stunned, a 27-year-old woman in Mankhurd was allegedly raped at knifepoint. The victim, fearing for the life of her minor child, surrendered to the predator’s demands. The Mankhurd Police, acting swiftly on the complaint, arrested the 18-year-old accused and placed him behind bars. Authorities are now verifying the accused's birth certificate to confirm if he is a minor.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Monday around 4:30 PM. The victim, a homemaker, was sitting at her doorstep while her two children were inside, and her husband was away at work. The accused had been watching her movements and followed her into the house when she went inside. Once inside, he locked the door and retrieved a knife from the kitchen. He then threatened to kill her and her children if she didn’t comply with his demands.

The accused tied the woman’s hands and gagged her before committing the heinous crime. Afterward, he locked the house from outside and fled the scene. The woman managed to free herself and called out for help. Hearing her cries, neighbors opened the door and informed her husband and the local police. Based on her statement, the police registered a case of rape against the unidentified perpetrator.

A senior police official stated, “We formed eight teams to apprehend the accused. He was not found at his residence, and his phone was switched off. Our teams searched for him throughout the night, and by Tuesday afternoon, we successfully arrested him from the area.”

The police are now scrutinizing his documents to determine his exact age, which will influence the legal proceedings. Further investigations are also being conducted to check his criminal record.

This incident highlights the pressing need for enhanced security and vigilance to protect women and children in urban areas.