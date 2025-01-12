Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Rangoon Zaika Dhaba in Kurla West (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at Rangoon Zaika Dhaba Hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Saturday night, January 11. As per the information, the blaze erupted at around 9 pm on Saturday in a restaurant which is situated on LBS Road, near JJ Jalebi in Kurla West.

After receiving the call, six fire bridges and local police reached the spot. The ranging blaze also confined five to six shops nearby on the ground floor. However, no injuries or casualties were reported due to the incident.

A fire broke out at Rangoon Dhaba in Kurla West, Maharashtra. Upon receiving the information, five fire brigade vehicles promptly arrived at the scene and began working to control the blaze. As of now, no injuries have been reported: BMC pic.twitter.com/sCgmnCT3lf — IANS (@ians_india) January 11, 2025

Videos shared by news agency IANS and locals show the whole structure engulfed in the blaze and huge flames coming out from the burning structure. Chaos and traffic in the area were seen due to fire.