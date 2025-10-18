Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out Near Jivdani Temple Hill in Virar (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in the hill area near the famous Jeevdani Temple in the Virar area of Palghar area near Mumbai, in the early hours of Friday. The blaze erupted at around 1 am, but the fire brigade reached the spot after timely efforts from the firefighters brought the fire under control before it spread to nearby shanties in the area.

Residents in the area noticed smoke in the hilly region surrounding the temple and immediately alerted the fire department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to contain the fire before it could spread further.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused due to firecrackers amid Diwali celebrations. However, the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. No casualties reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the Malad East area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, engulfing a wooden godown situated near Punjab Dairy in Pimpripada. The fire first erupted in wooden ply godown later spread to nearby commercial structures as Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) reached late at the spot due to traffic and narrow routes to reached the spot.

The blaze was reported to the MFB at around 1 pm today. The MFP declared it a Level II fire at 1.03 pm. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. Cooling operations are underway at the site.