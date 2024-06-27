Mumbai Ice Cream Horror: DNA Report Reveals Whose Finger Was in Cone – Deets Inside

A recent incident in Mumbai where a man found a human finger in his ice cream has taken a new turn. Mumbai police have identified the victim through DNA analysis. The finger belonged to Omkar Pote, an assistant operator manager at Fortune Company's Pune facility, according to a DNA report released Thursday. Pote's right middle finger was amputated during ice cream packing on May 11, 2024. Following this revelation, Mumbai Police have filed a case of negligence against the Fortune company.

The incident came to light when a young man in Malad, Mumbai, bit into the ice cream and discovered the finger. He reported the incident to the Malad police station. Yummo, a brand co-founded by Waco Food Company in 2012, offers various frozen desserts and other food items. Photos and videos of the contaminated ice cream have circulated on social media, sparking outrage and calls for stricter food safety regulations.