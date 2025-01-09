Mumbai: India's First Ever Mobile Washroom For Women Inaugurated In Kandivali

In a groundbreaking move, a mobile bathroom for women was inaugurated today in Kandivli by state cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and local MLA Atul Bhatkalkar. The initiative, conceived by Lodha during his tenure as the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, has been brought to life through the District Planning Committee. The facility will operate for 12 hours daily, exclusively serving women in the Kandivli Assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Lodha highlighted the significant challenges faced by women in slum areas when it comes to accessing proper bathing facilities. "This mobile bathroom project is a first-of-its-kind solution aimed at easing those difficulties. We are committed to replicating this initiative in other areas as well," he remarked.

The mobile unit is equipped with five bathrooms, each featuring showers, basins, and a water storage capacity of 2,100 liters. To ensure convenience, two dryers are also available for women to dry their clothes. Power for the facility will be provided through generators. To maximize efficiency and minimize wastage, female staff members will oversee the operations. Each woman will have a time limit of five to ten minutes for bathing, after which the water supply will be automatically cut off to ensure proper resource management.