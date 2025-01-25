Mumbai Kala Ghoda Festival 2025: 25th Edition of Asia’s Largest Street Arts Fest Kicks Off

The 25th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF), Asia's largest street arts festival, has commenced in South Mumbai. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a blend of art, performances, and cultural displays under one roof. The festival begins today (January 25) and will run until February 25.

This year's theme is 'Silver,' which will be reflected through cultural events, performances, and installations. Over 300 programs are scheduled across 15 categories and will be hosted at more than 25 venues, as reported by FPJ. From visual arts to theatre, literature, music, dance, and even stand-up comedy, there’s something for everyone.

The wait is over—#KGAF25 is here!



Step into 9 days of art, music & magic at Asia’s largest street arts fest. 🎭🌈 Don’t miss the 25th edition of pure creativity!



Register now: @insiderdotin#KalaGhodaArtsFestival#KGAFXXVpic.twitter.com/bBaBtuY9T9 — Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@kgafest) January 25, 2025

The opening event, Silver Sitaare Fusion, will be a spectacular showcase of 25 distinct dance styles performed by 55 celebrated artists. For those interested in Mumbai's rich historical and architectural heritage, the first day of the festival will feature multiple Silver Trails — heritage walks designed to offer participants a glimpse into the city's vibrant past.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Announces Vehicular Diversions in Ghansoli for Road Construction Work.

Shoppers can explore the Chandi Bazaar stalls at Rampart Row, which offer a wide range of handicrafts and local merchandise, providing visitors with the chance to take home a piece of the festival. Additionally, the CSMVS Museum will host installations and activities during the first five days of the festival.