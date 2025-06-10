Mumbai: Kurla Murder Accused Out on Bail Threatens and Attacks Victim’s Brother

A man who was out on bail in a 2021 murder case has been accused of threatening and attacking the brother of the victim in a fresh incident reported in Kurla. The complainant, 27-year-old Mohammad Shakib Mohammad Izrail Shaikh, who works as a helper at a Burger King outlet in Andheri, alleged that the accused, Moin Murtaza Shaikh (30), attempted to stab him on Saturday evening.

According to the complaint filed at Chunabhatti Police Station, the incident occurred around 5:30 pm on June 8 near Husaini Garden, Kasaiwada, Kurla (East), where Shakib was sitting alone. Moin, who was passing by on a motorcycle, allegedly slowed down near him and said, “I finished your brother, now I’ll finish you too,” before riding away.

Later, while Shakib was travelling on a motorcycle with his acquaintance Faizan (22), Moin allegedly intercepted them again near Bunter Bhavan. After a brief verbal exchange near a paan shop outside Bunter Bhavan College, Moin reportedly turned violent. He is said to have physically assaulted Shakib and then pulled out a knife in an attempt to stab him in the neck. Shakib narrowly dodged the attack, but suffered a serious injury on his left shoulder while trying to escape.

When Faizan tried to intervene, Moin allegedly brandished the knife at him and threatened to kill him as well. The attack drew the attention of nearby pedestrians, but Moin allegedly threatened the gathering crowd, saying, “Anyone who comes forward will meet the same fate—I’ve already committed one murder.”

Following the assault, Shakib rushed to Chunabhatti Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. He was later taken to Sion Hospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered the complaint and are probing the matter further. Shakib has demanded strict legal action against Moin Murtaza Shaikh, citing concerns for his safety, especially since the accused is currently out on bail in his younger brother Matin's murder case.