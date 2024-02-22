Mumbai: Lawyer Loses Thousands to Devious Caller's Nykaa Cashback Con

A 26-year-old lawyer, who works as an Associate Manager in a private company located in Goregaon's NESCO IT Park, was duped with thousands of rupees in the name of Nyyka company. He has lodged a complaint with the Vanrai police alleging that he was duped with a promise of getting 50 percent cashback on purchases and an iPhone.

According to the complaint, around noon on February 20, the complainant's lawyer received a call from a mobile number. The man who spoke on the phone said he was speaking from a Nykaa company and said he was being offered various offers from the company. They will get 50% cashback and iPhone 14 Plus 128GB after spending at least Rs 5,000. Later, information about the offer was also sent through WhatsApp to the complainant's mobile number.

The lawyer then went to the Nykaa app and added different products worth Rs 16,754. He also re-paid the same amount on various accounts through the Google Pay app and Rs 14,490 in the name of iPhone's GST regime. However, when he asked for a refund, the caller blocked his number. He then realized that he had been duped and lodged a complaint with the Vanrai police. The police registered a case against the unidentified person under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c), (d) of the Information Technology Act.