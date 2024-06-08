Mumbai Local Mega Block on June 9, 2024: 5 Hours Jumbo Block on Western Line on Sunday, Check Details of Harbour and Central Train Services

5 Hours Jumbo Block on Western:

This Sunday (June 9, 2024), there will be a five-hour jumbo block schedule between Churchgate and Mumbai Central local stations on the Up and Down Western Line. Local train services on this line will be affected from 10:35 AM to 3:35 PM. The block will be held to maintain the track, signal system, and overhead equipment.

Date and Time: June 9, 2024, Sunday, from 10:35 AM to 3:35 PM.

Location: Between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Nature of Work: Maintenance work on the UP and DOWN Fast lines.

Impact on Train Services:

All UP and DOWN Fast trains will be diverted to the Slow lines during the block.

Some UP and Down local trains will be cancelled.

Some Churchgate trains will be short-terminated or reversed from Bandra/Dadar.

Information Availability: The list of affected trains will be available at the station master's office.

Mega Block on 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄:

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 09.6.2024 as under:

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 11.30 am to 3.00 pm



DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 11.04 am to 2.46 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.



UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 11.14 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

On DOWN slow lineLast Local before the block will be Kalyan local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.48 am.First Local after the block will be Titwala local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.09 pm.

On UP slow line

The last Local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Asangaon local, departing Kalyan at 9.55 am.

The First Local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Titwala local, departing Kalyan at 2.08 pm.

CSMT – Chunabhatti and Bandra DOWN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti and Bandra- CSMT UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.



DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

