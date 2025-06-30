Mumbai Local Train Accident: 21-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Between Mumbra and Kalwa

A 21-year-old man died after falling from a Mumbai local train between Mumbra and Kalwa. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ayaan Jabbar Ali Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Friday morning, June 27, near the new railway bridge between Mumbra and Kalwa, reported FPJ.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred at 11 am on Friday, when Shaikh had boarded the local train from Mumbra railway station and was travelling to his workplace in Mumbai. He was forced to stand on the footboard due to overcrowding. He lost his grip and fell onto the tracks on the other side, according to FPJ report.

GRP personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the information from other passengers. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Thane, where doctors declared him brought dead. GRP officers recovered his mobile phone and identification documents, and his family was immediately informed.

A post-mortem was performed on the same day and the body was handed over to his family on June 28. This is the fourth case in the month of June 2025, a commuter falling from a train on the hazardous Dombivli–Kalwa section.