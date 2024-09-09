Mumbai Local Train Accident: Alert Railway Cops on Ganesh Visarjan Duty Save Passenger's Life at Govandi Station; CCTV Video Goes Viral

Alert railway police personnel on Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) duty from the Vashi Railway Police saved a passenger from falling between a train and the platform at Govandi railway station on Sunday, September 8. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm when a man travelling on a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Panvel lost his balance while getting off the crowded train and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 15 Minutes Late on Western Line Due to Ongoing Work Between Goregaon and Malad Stations.

During the incident, a police inspector and his team, who were patrolling for Ganesh Visarjan security, noticed the passenger in distress and swiftly pulled him to safety, preventing a potentially fatal accident. The passenger was unharmed and declined medical attention, leaving the station without sharing his personal details.

A CCTV video, which later went viral on social media, shows the man attempting to disembark from the moving train before it had come to a complete stop. He slipped, and upon seeing this, the team of police personnel rushed towards him and pulled him to safety, averting a fatal accident.