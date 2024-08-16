Mumbai Local Train Accident: College Student Killed, Teenager Injured in Separate Incidents on Central Railway

A college student tragically lost his life and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after falling from crowded trains on the Thane suburban network during peak hours on Wednesday. Notably, these incidents occurred on the same day that passenger associations met with Central Railway's divisional railway manager, Rajnish Goyal, to address the rising number of accidents attributed to inadequate local train services connecting the far-off suburbs with Thane and Mumbai.

Around 7 a.m., a 22-year-old college student from Badlapur, traveling on the footboard of a fast train bound for CSMT, fell onto the tracks between Thane and Mulund. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police suspect he might have lost his balance due to the crowded conditions on the train. Senior Inspector Archana Dusane of the Thane railway police reported that an accidental death case has been registered, with further investigation pending after consulting with the victim's family.In a separate incident, a 16-year-old girl traveling from Mulund to Diva was found unconscious on the tracks near Diva station around 9 p.m. Inspector Dusane indicated that the girl is currently recovering in the hospital.