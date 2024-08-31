Mumbai Local Train Accident: Off-Duty Police Officer Rescues Passenger Who Slipped While Boarding Moving Train at Goregaon Station (Watch Video)

In a heroic act, an off-duty police officer saved a passenger who fell onto the tracks while attempting to board a moving local train at Goregaon railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred as the constable was returning home after completing his duty at the Goregaon Police Station.

In a viral CCTV footage, a Mumbai local train is seen departing from the platform after halting for commuters. As the train starts moving gradually, some passengers are seen running to catch it. One passenger, wearing a white shirt and black pants, is seen running behind the moving train to board it. He slips and falls dangerously on the platform, but a man, reportedly an off-duty police officer, quickly pulls him to safety, preventing a potentially fatal accident.

CCTV Video of the Train Accident at Goregaon Railway Station

Witnesses reported that the passenger lost his balance while trying to catch the train, which led to a moment of panic among commuters. However, the quick-thinking constable sprang into action, rushing to the scene and pulling the man to safety just in time, preventing what could have been a tragic accident.