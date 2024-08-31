Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Restored on Harbour Line After Overhead Electric Line Breakdown, Trains Still Running Late

Local train services on the Harbour line of Mumbai division have been restored after an overhead electric line breakdown at Mankhurd and Vashi railway station on Saturday morning, August 31. However, trains are still running behind schedule, and stations can be overcrowded with early morning commuters.

According to the Central Railway, train services were fully restored at 9:40 AM, allowing normal operations to resume. On Saturday, the first train in the down direction departed from Mankhurd at 9:48 AM, while the first train in the up direction departed from Vashi at 9:49 AM.

#Harbor Service has been restored.

#Harbor Service has been restored.

DN direction 1st train departed from MNKD at 9:48 & UP direction 1st train departed from Vashi at 09:49 HRS.

"#Harbor Service has been restored. DN direction 1st train departed from MNKD at 9:48 & UP direction 1st train departed from Vashi at 09:49 HRS," Central Railway in a post on X.

Visuals From Local Stations

Morning commute disrupted as Harbour line services grind to a halt due to a broken overhead wire between Mankhurd and Vashi. Passengers are advised to plan alternate routes.#LokmsatTimes#MumbaiTraffic#HarbourLine#TrainDelay#Mankhurd#Vashipic.twitter.com/n6QtnBfgWj — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 31, 2024

As per the information, the local trains from Thane to Pavel and Vashi are on time, but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound trains are still running late, and a huge crowd was seen at harbour line stations. Many passengers were unaware of the delay as there was no announcement at the railway station, alleged one passenger.