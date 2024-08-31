Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed by 30 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Breakdown Between Mankhurd and Vashi

Local trains on the Harbour Line are running 25 to 30 minutes late in both directions on Saturday, August 31, due to a breakdown of the Overhead Electric (OHE) wires between Mankhurd and Vashi railway stations. However, local passengers are permitted to use the Transharbour Line with their existing train tickets and passes.

In a notification, Central Railway expressed regret over the disruption in Mumbai's local train services caused by the overhead electric wire breakdown. "We regret to inform you that there is a disruption in services due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line," stated the Central Railway Mumbai division in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Authorities have announced that passengers can use their same tickets to travel via the Transharbour Line to reach their destinations.

"During this period, passengers are allowed to travel via the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes. This arrangement will remain in place until the issue with the OHE is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation," the Central Railway added.