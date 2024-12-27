Mumbai Train Accident: Speeding Jaipur Express Hits Four in Palghar, Three Dead, One Critical

A tragic accident occurred near the Palghar railway station on the Western Railway line when a speeding Jaipur Express train crushed three people. The incident took place near the closed gate at Hanuman Mandir Chowk, close to the Palghar railway station. Two individuals were killed on the spot, while one person sustained serious injuries.

According to reports, the Jaipur Express, traveling from Mumbai to Gujarat, hit the three pedestrians near the closed railway gate at Hanuman Mandir Chowk. The collision resulted in the immediate death of two people, and the third person was severely injured.

Upon receiving the news of the accident, the Railway Police (RPF) and local police rushed to the scene. Authorities are currently working to identify the deceased, while the injured person is receiving treatment at a hospital in Palghar.

This incident highlights the continuing dangers posed by unauthorized crossings near railway stations, especially in areas where gates are closed. Investigations are underway to understand the exact circumstances of the accident.