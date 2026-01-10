Mumbai Local Train Language Row: Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Slapping and Abusing Another for Not Speaking Regional Language

Days after another case of language row erupted in Mumbai amid local body polls. A video of Hindi vs Marathi men confronting on board a suburban local train went viral on social media platforms, in which a Marathi-speaking man assaulted another and insisted on speaking the regional language.

The debate over the Marathi language again came into headlines at the time of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are scheduled to take place on January 15, 2026, and the result on January 16, 2026.

In the recent viral video, a Marathi-speaking man slapped another unidentified man and verbally abused him, who was speaking Hindi with him. In the clip, it can be learned that the incident occurred at the Malad station onboard the Western Railway.

In a 1-minute and 2-second viral clip, it can be seen a furious Marathi-speaking man forcing another to speak in Marathi. When he refused, he hit him and abused him. "Tujha aaichi 'g***, Marathi Bol, Bol Marathi. Maharashtrat rahato na."

Another man replied, “Nai Bolenge, Hum India mein rehete hai.” After this, the man became angrier and the abuse continued. The video quickly spread across the internet, with many expressing concern and condemning the incident.