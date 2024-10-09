Mumbai Local Train Special Block: Central Railway Services Disrupted on October 8-9 for Emergency Track Repairs

Mumbai Railway service got disturbed once again on Tuesday afternoon as two emergency blocks were implemented to carry out essential engineering repairs on the Central Railway. The first block affected the down slow route for technical track repairs, leading to the cancellation of some local trains during the block period. A similar block occurred on Monday afternoon, causing inconvenience to passengers.

On Tuesday, the first block lasted for 23 minutes, from 1:12 PM to 1:35 PM, while the second block was in effect for 20 minutes, from 2:33 PM to 2:53 PM. Due to the block affecting the down slow line between Matunga and Sion stations, all down slow locals departing from Byculla station were diverted to the fast line. Approximately eight local trains were canceled during the first emergency block.

Additionally, down local route services faced disruptions due to a breakage of overhead wires in the Diva-Elbow section. The incident occurred at 3:10 AM when the pantograph of a train became stuck in the wire. The railway administration responded quickly, initiating repairs and restoring services promptly.

On Monday afternoon also, a 25-minute emergency block occurred on the Central Railway due to a technical glitch. Officials reported the block took place between Byculla and Kurla from 1:30 pm to 1:55 pm. Passengers were diverted from Byculla station to the slow line, leading to confusion. With trains running late, the crowds at trains and stations resembled peak hour conditions.