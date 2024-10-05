Mumbai Local Train Timetable: Central Railway Introduces New Schedule For Fast Locals

The timetable for Mumbai's Central Line local trains has been revised effective today, October 5. To alleviate congestion at CSMT Station, several fast local trains will now start from Dadar Station. As a result, the updated timetable includes eleven services that previously began at CSMT now departing from Dadar, along with twenty-four services extended from Dadar to Parel Station.

Furthermore, Central Railway has added new stops for fast local trains at Mumbra and Kalwa stations. This adjustment aims to benefit commuters during peak hours, with fast trains stopping at Kalwa at 8:56 AM and Mumbra at 9:23 AM in the morning, and at Kalwa at 7:29 PM and Mumbra at 7:47 PM in the evening. Passengers traveling from Mumbra and Kalwa will now enjoy the convenience of two new fast local services.

Currently, 254 fast locals depart from CSMT daily; however, many experience delays due to limited platform space and frequent stops between CSMT and Dadar. With the new changes, these twenty services will now originate from Dadar, enhancing punctuality and reducing the burden on CSMT. Officials anticipate that this decision will not only improve on-time arrivals but also help distribute the crowd at Dadar, making travel more comfortable. Additionally, passengers traveling from office areas near Dadar, Parel, and Byculla, who often sought seats on trains to Kalyan at CSMT, can now board directly from Dadar, saving time and avoiding congestion at CSMT.