Mumbai Local Train Update: All Suburban Trains to Run as Per Scheduled Timetable on Polling Day

Voting for Maharashtra's 2024 assembly elections commenced today at 7 am across all 288 constituencies, with polling set to conclude at 6 pm. The results will be declared on November 23. Meanwhile, all Mumbai local trains, including those on the Mail Line, Harbor Line, and Trans Harbor Line, will run according to the scheduled timetable on November 20, 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "All suburban trains will run as per the Scheduled Time Table. (Mail Line, Harbor Line & Trans Harbor Line)".

📢Tomorrow on Date 20.11.2024 All suburban trains will run as per the Scheduled Time Table.



(Mail Line, Harbor Line & Trans Harbor Line)@Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 19, 2024

To facilitate the movement of election officials and voters during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the Central Railway has announced the operation of special suburban local trains for the Mumbai division on November 20 and 21. These special trains will run on two key routes: the Main Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan) and the Harbour Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Panvel).

