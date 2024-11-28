Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Platform Numbers at Dadar Station Changed for Passenger Convenience; Check Details

The Central Railway has announced a change in the platform numbering at Dadar station to enhance passenger convenience. Effective from Wednesday, platform number 10 will be renumbered as platform 9A, while platform 10A will be renamed platform 10. The revised platform numbers aim to streamline operations and improve passenger experience, according to the railway administration.

The Central Railway has introduced new platform arrangements at Dadar station to improve train operations. Platform number 9A, formerly used for both mail-express and local trains, will now exclusively serve local trains. Meanwhile, platform number 10 will be dedicated to mail-express trains, providing sufficient space to accommodate 22-coach express trains.

Here are the revised platform numbers at Dadar station: