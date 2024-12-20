Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Cancels Multiple Trains for Kalyan's Patripul ROB Work, Details Inside

Due to repairs on the Patripul Road Over Bridge in Kalyan, the Central Railway will cancel several trains. An official statement confirmed that a complete block on the CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat sections will occur on December 21/22 and 22/23 from 1 am to 4:30 am for the launching of girders.

Central Railway will implement integrated special traffic and power blocks on the UP and Down slow and fast lines, as well as the 5th and 6th lines in the CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat sections during the same dates and times for essential work.