Mumbai Local Train Update: Dahanu–Churchgate Service Abruptly Halted, Commuters Forced to Walk Along Tracks

Train services on Mumbai’s Western line came to an abrupt halt near Bhayandar station on Sunday afternoon after a technical glitch in the overhead power cable disrupted local train movement. The incident occurred around 12:40 pm, as seen in videos circulating on social media. The footage showed passengers disembarking from a stranded local train and cautiously walking along the tracks in the scorching heat to reach the nearest station. The situation appeared tense and chaotic as commuters navigated the railway lines, highlighting the severe impact of the sudden disruption on one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban routes.

According to reports, the affected train was a Dahanu–Churchgate local that stopped unexpectedly following the power supply fault. Passengers remained stranded for several minutes before choosing to walk to safety. One eyewitness on social media, who claimed to have been nearby, wrote, “I just passed, thank God,” emphasizing how narrowly other trains avoided the disrupted section. Although the exact cause of the failure was not immediately disclosed, railway operations were gradually restored later in the day. The incident quickly sparked discussions online about the recurring technical issues and commuter safety on Mumbai’s heavily used local rail network.

While officials have yet to release a formal statement, the viral video drew widespread attention and concern from local commuters, many of whom criticized the safety lapses that forced passengers to walk on the tracks. The event underscores how even a minor technical fault can paralyze Mumbai’s extensive suburban train system, causing large-scale delays and inconvenience. By late afternoon, railway teams had begun repair work to resolve the overhead equipment (OHE) fault and normalize services. Given that the Bhayandar section connects Mumbai to its far western suburbs, such interruptions often disrupt travel plans for thousands of daily passengers.