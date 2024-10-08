Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted on Central Line as Trains Running 20 Minutes Late

Local train services in the Harbour Line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were disrupted in the early hours of Tuesday, October 8. According to commuters, the train was running 15 to 20 minutes late on the down line towards CSMT.

One of the commuters told us that a local train halted for more than 15 minutes near the Kalyan local railway station. In the early hours of Tuesday, Central Railway (CR) informed us that train services were disrupted in the downline due to a "broken Overhead Equipment (OHE)" between Diva Junction and Kopar railway stations at around 1 PM night.

There is a disruption in services in the down local line due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between DIVA and KOPAR at 03:10 hrs. Every effort is being made to minimize the delay. Inconvenience is deeply regretted @Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) October 7, 2024

"There is a disruption in services in the down local line due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between DIVA and KOPAR at 03:10 hrs. Every effort is being made to minimize the delay. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," said the Mumbai division of Central Railway on its official X, formerly Twitter, handle on Tuesday morning.

However, later, CR updated on the issue that the problem was "restored" at 5 am today. "Down local service restored at 05:00 hours."

@AshwiniVaishnaw@Central_Railway who manage tge local traffic in Kalyan station...The worst management ever....The trains which are coming from car shed is also late by 30 minutes today due to one AC local running late. Check the running status of 8:20 csmt and 8:04 local today — Ajit Kumar (@Ajit1294) October 8, 2024

Officegoers and early-hours commuters show frustration on social media websites by tagging Indian Railways and Central Railway for train schedule disruption. Mumbai’s local train system is the city's lifeline, with a large number of citizens relying on it for daily travel, including commuting to their workplaces. However, for the past few days, there have been continuous disruptions on the railways. Due to today's failure, the schedules of thousands of commuters have been affected, causing significant inconvenience to lakhs of passengers.