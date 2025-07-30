Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central Line Disrupted Between Vangani and Badlapur Due to Track Damage; Check Details

Mumbai's local train traffic in the Central line was severely disrupted during peak hours on Wednesday morning, July 30, due to cracks in the railway tracks between Vangani and Badlapur. Local train services on both Up and Down lines were disrupted, causing major inconvenience to thousands of commuters during office hours. Office-goers and daily passengers are facing serious delays, with many expected to receive late marks at work.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7.00 am, when a crack was detected in the railway track between Vangani and Badlapur stations on the Karjat-bound line. As a result, suburban train services on the Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Karjat and Khopoli routes in the Central line have been affected. Express trains passing through the stretch have also been delayed.

However, a railway spokesperson told Mid-Day that the rail fracture was detected at kilometre marker 74/24, and restoration efforts began shortly thereafter to restore the line. "Since 7.00 am, down (Karjat-bound) trains were detained for a few minutes, and then restoration work was undertaken," the official said.

A massive crowd were seen at the stations, including Badlapur, Ambernath and Kalyan. With no alternate arrangements in place during the early hours, the disruption has led to chaos and frustration among daily commuters.

Later, the Central Railway spokesperson informed that the line had been successfully restored at around 8:36 am, and services on the Central line between Badlapur and Karjat had resumed. " A local train departed from Badlapur railway station towards Karjat at 8:36 AM," he added.