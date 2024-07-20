Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central Line Running 10 to 15 Minutes Late Amid Heavy Rains

Local trains on Mumbai's Central line are experiencing delays of approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Despite these disruptions, the Central Railway has not yet issued an official statement addressing the delays or potential cancellations linked to the recent rains in the city.

Thane has seen heavy rainfall, with 104.10 mm recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This brings the total rainfall since June 1 to 1,528.41 mm, surpassing last year's total of 1,501.99 mm for the same period.

