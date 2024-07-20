Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri Subway Temporarily Closed Due to Waterlogging; Traffic Diverted to SV Road

The Andheri subway has been temporarily closed due to waterlogging, leading to traffic diversions to S.V. Road. Additionally, traffic movement is slow at Lotus Junction southbound due to a dumper breakdown. Passengers are advised to plan their routes accordingly.

डंपरच्या बिघाडामुळे लोटस जंक्शन येथे दक्षिणेकडील वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Lotus Junction Southbound Due To Dumper Breakdown#MTPTtrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 19, 2024

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai this morning caused widespread waterlogging and extensive traffic jams. Commuters are advised to plan their travels accordingly.

