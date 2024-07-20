Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri Subway Temporarily Closed Due to Waterlogging; Traffic Diverted to SV Road
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 20, 2024 09:02 AM2024-07-20T09:02:50+5:302024-07-20T09:03:12+5:30
The Andheri subway has been temporarily closed due to waterlogging, leading to traffic diversions to S.V. Road. Additionally, traffic movement is slow at Lotus Junction southbound due to a dumper breakdown. Passengers are advised to plan their routes accordingly.
पाणी साचल्याने अंधेरी सबवे वाहतूकीसाठी तात्पुरता बंद ठेवण्यात आला आहे. दरम्यान वाहतूकीचा मार्ग एस.व्हि रोडकडे वळविण्यात आला आहे. प्रवाशांनी याची नोंद घ्यावी. #MTPTrafficUpdates— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 20, 2024
"Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to water logging. Meanwhile, the traffic route has been diverted to SV Road", Passengers should note this, said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.
डंपरच्या बिघाडामुळे लोटस जंक्शन येथे दक्षिणेकडील वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 19, 2024
Traffic Movement Is Slow At Lotus Junction Southbound Due To Dumper Breakdown#MTPTtrafficUpdates
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai this morning caused widespread waterlogging and extensive traffic jams. Commuters are advised to plan their travels accordingly.