Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Between Vashi and Panvel Restored After Temporary Suspension

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 7, 2025 07:13 IST2025-07-07T07:07:03+5:302025-07-07T07:13:05+5:30

Mumbai local train services in Harbour line have been fully restored after it was suspended between Vashi and Panvel ...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Between Vashi and Panvel Restored After Temporary Suspension | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Between Vashi and Panvel Restored After Temporary Suspension

Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Between Vashi and Panvel Restored After Temporary Suspension

Mumbai local train services in Harbour line have been fully restored after it was suspended between Vashi and Panvel due to technical issue between Seawoods Darave and Nerul on UP Harbour Line,  Up & Down Line services in early hours of Monday, July 7. Central Railway (CR) informed that the first local from Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) departed at 6.02 AM, while the first local towards Panvel from CSMT left at 5.06 AM, both passing through the newly restored section and marking the resumption of normal operations.

Earlier in the day, during the restoration works, local train services were suspended between Vashi and Belapur, leading to significant inconvenience for daily commuters. However, services continued to operate between CSMT – Vashi – CSMT, Belapur – Panvel – Belapur, Thane – Nerul – Thane.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Travel = Life Risk? 922 Deaths Recorded In Five Months.

To help affected early morning commuters, special buses were arranged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and BEST between Belapur and Vashi stations.

Meanwhile, according to a journalist, the brief technical snag on the Harbour line was actually a derailment of a Track Relaying Train (TRT) between Seawoods and Nerul, which affected Harbour and Trans-Harbour. 

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai Local Train UpdateMumbai Local TrainsHarbour lineCentral LineVashiPanvelCSMT