Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Emergency Blocks in Central and Harbour Lines Between CSMT and Masjid Bandar Stations On January 29; Check Details

Central Railway (CR) has announced a special emergency block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Bandar stations to launch girders for the construction of Carnac Road over-bridge (ROB) – span 2, according to a CR release. The blocks will take place in Central and Harbour lines on January 29 and 30 from 12.30 am to 3.30 am.

According to the release, local train services on the Central Line will be suspended between Byculla and CSMT stations on the main line and between Wadala and CSMT stations on the Harbour Line. The last DOWN slow local Karjat bound train before the special block will leave CSMT station at 12.12 am. The last UP slow local CSMT bound train will reach CSMT at 12:10 am. Before the special block, the first DOWN slow train will leave CSMT at 4.47 am.

Special Emergency blocks between CSMT and Masjid station for launching of Girders for Carnac ROB (2nd Span) today midnight 28/29.01.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday Night time) & tomorrow midnight 29/30.01.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday Night time) from 00.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs (3.00 hours). pic.twitter.com/NVbwWuuhuU — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 28, 2025

On Harbour Line, the last Panvel-bound local train will leave CSMT at 12.13 am while the last UP train will reach CSMT at 12.05 am. Post-block, the first Panvel-bound train will leave CSMT at 4.52 am. Several express trains will also terminate at Dadar, including the 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Express (February 1), 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express (Jan 31), and 22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express (February 1, 2025).